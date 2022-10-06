Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.90% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $161,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,728.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

MPWR stock opened at $399.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,037.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,472,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

