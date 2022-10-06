Monsoon Finance (MCASH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13,773.93

Monsoon Finance (MCASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Monsoon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monsoon Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Monsoon Finance has a total market cap of $13,773.93 and $14,756.00 worth of Monsoon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monsoon Finance

Monsoon Finance launched on September 29th, 2021. Monsoon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,000 tokens. Monsoon Finance’s official Twitter account is @monsoonfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monsoon Finance is monsoon.finance. The official message board for Monsoon Finance is medium.com/monsoonfinance.

Buying and Selling Monsoon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Monsoon Finance (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Monsoon Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Monsoon Finance is 0.00648845 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,628.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monsoon.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monsoon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monsoon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monsoon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

