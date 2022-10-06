MoonClimb One Day Volume Reaches $12,520.00 (MOONCOIN)

MoonClimb (MOONCOIN) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One MoonClimb token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MoonClimb has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. MoonClimb has a market cap of $155,865.30 and $12,520.00 worth of MoonClimb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

MoonClimb’s genesis date was September 15th, 2022. MoonClimb’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. MoonClimb’s official message board is medium.com/@moonclimbofficial. MoonClimb’s official Twitter account is @moonclimb_p2e. MoonClimb’s official website is moonclimb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonClimb (MOONCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonClimb has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonClimb is 0.01622963 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonclimb.io.”

