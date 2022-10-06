Morgan Stanley Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $100.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 182,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

