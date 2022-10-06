Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 224,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,134. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.