Morgan Stanley Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $86.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.38.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

