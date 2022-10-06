MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.01. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

