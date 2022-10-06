Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Shares Up 0.2%

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.01. 9,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 53,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motive Capital Corp II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTVC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital Corp II during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp II Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

