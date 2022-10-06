MRHB DeFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million (MRHB)

MRHB DeFi (MRHB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, MRHB DeFi has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. MRHB DeFi has a market cap of $2.50 million and $329,259.00 worth of MRHB DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MRHB DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

MRHB DeFi Token Profile

MRHB DeFi’s genesis date was March 9th, 2021. MRHB DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,723,398 tokens. MRHB DeFi’s official Twitter account is @marhabadefi. MRHB DeFi’s official message board is mrhbdefi.medium.com. The official website for MRHB DeFi is mrhb.network.

Buying and Selling MRHB DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MRHB DeFi Network (MRHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MRHB DeFi Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MRHB DeFi Network is 0.00714252 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $450,336.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrhb.network/.”

