Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.8 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 19.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.