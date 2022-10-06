Muu Inu Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56,093.73 (MINU)

Muu Inu (MINU) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Muu Inu has traded up 97.9% against the U.S. dollar. Muu Inu has a total market cap of $56,093.73 and $11,705.00 worth of Muu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Muu Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

About Muu Inu

Muu Inu was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Muu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Muu Inu is muuinu.com. Muu Inu’s official Twitter account is @muuinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Muu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/muuinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Muu Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Muu Inu (MINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Muu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Muu Inu is 0.00000006 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://muuinu.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Muu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Muu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Muu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

