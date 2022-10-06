Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells $89,767.60 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $89,767.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 360,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $24,903.45.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 944,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,365. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 207,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 576.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 54.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 106,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

