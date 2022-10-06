MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.89. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.