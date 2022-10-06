National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.94. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,551,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National CineMedia by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

