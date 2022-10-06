National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Down 2.5 %

National Grid Company Profile

Shares of NGG opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.