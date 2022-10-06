Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target Cut to €57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

NEMTF remained flat at $62.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

