Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.68

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.68 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($0.99). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 25,745 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netcall from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Netcall Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £127.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8,400.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.76.

Netcall Increases Dividend

About Netcall

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

