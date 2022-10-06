Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.68

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.68 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($0.99). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 25,745 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netcall from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £127.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8,400.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.76.
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
