Netcall plc (LON:NET) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.54 Per Share

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Netcall Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON NET opened at GBX 82.77 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £124.17 million and a PE ratio of 8,400.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.76. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Netcall alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netcall from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.