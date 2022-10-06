Nether NFT (NTR) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nether NFT (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Nether NFT has a total market cap of $416,000.00 and approximately $63,197.00 worth of Nether NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nether NFT token can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nether NFT has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Nether NFT Profile

Nether NFT’s launch date was July 26th, 2021. Nether NFT’s total supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Nether NFT’s official website is nethernft.io. The official message board for Nether NFT is netheru.io/blog. Nether NFT’s official Twitter account is @nethernft. The Reddit community for Nether NFT is https://reddit.com/r/nftnether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nether NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “Nether NFT (NTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nether NFT has a current supply of 26,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nether NFT is 0.02061307 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,735.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nethernft.io/.”

