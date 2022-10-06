New Community Luna One Day Volume Tops $13,355.00 ($CLUNA)

New Community Luna ($CLUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, New Community Luna has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One New Community Luna token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. New Community Luna has a total market cap of $184,529.29 and $13,355.00 worth of New Community Luna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About New Community Luna

New Community Luna’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. New Community Luna’s total supply is 6,907,376,873,996 tokens. The Reddit community for New Community Luna is https://reddit.com/r/pusrwpyuax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. New Community Luna’s official Twitter account is @clunabsc. The official website for New Community Luna is cluna.tech.

New Community Luna Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “New Community Luna ($CLUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. New Community Luna has a current supply of 6,907,376,873,996 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of New Community Luna is 0.00000003 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $72.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cluna.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Community Luna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Community Luna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New Community Luna using one of the exchanges listed above.

