New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.58.

New Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

NGD opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

