Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,589 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.34.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

