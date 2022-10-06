NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 79,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 42,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.67. 161,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.