NFTBomb Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (NBP)

NFTBomb (NBP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One NFTBomb token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTBomb has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. NFTBomb has a total market cap of $146,055.00 and approximately $29,994.00 worth of NFTBomb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFTBomb Token Profile

NFTBomb’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. NFTBomb’s total supply is 999,993,999 tokens. The official website for NFTBomb is nftbomb.org. NFTBomb’s official Twitter account is @nftbomb and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFTBomb’s official message board is nftbomb-97786.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NFTBomb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTBomb (NBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTBomb has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NFTBomb is 0.00014568 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,051.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftbomb.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTBomb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTBomb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTBomb using one of the exchanges listed above.

