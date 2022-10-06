NIL Coin (NIL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NIL Coin (NIL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, NIL Coin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. NIL Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $22,400.00 worth of NIL Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIL Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

NIL Coin Token Profile

NIL Coin launched on December 14th, 2021. NIL Coin’s total supply is 948,051,982,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,051,982,031 tokens. The official website for NIL Coin is nilcoins.com. NIL Coin’s official Twitter account is @nilcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NIL Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NIL Coin (NIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NIL Coin has a current supply of 948,051,982,031.97 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NIL Coin is 0.00000362 USD and is down -54.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32,679.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nilcoins.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIL Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

