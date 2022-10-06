Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 29,587 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $256.23. 55,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

