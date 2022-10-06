Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 571.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.42. 17,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.