Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 226 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MAA traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.48. 13,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.05 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.