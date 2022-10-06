Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 4,983 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 94,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,794. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

