Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,244 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.30.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,778. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.