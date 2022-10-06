Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Acquired by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares during the quarter. Northeast Bank comprises approximately 3.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Northeast Bank worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Northeast Bank by 44.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northeast Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Northeast Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

