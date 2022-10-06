Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 890 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.39. 101,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $359.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

