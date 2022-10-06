Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 477 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of State Street by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,205. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.