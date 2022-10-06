Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 918 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,489,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,587.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $568,975. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NYSE SSD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.68. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

