Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $29,924,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,678,000 after purchasing an additional 222,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 17,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.