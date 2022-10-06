Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 5.87% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,910,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.