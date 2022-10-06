Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,359. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

