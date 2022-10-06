Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
SCHD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. 104,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.
