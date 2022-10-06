Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $698,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,383,000 after purchasing an additional 591,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 131,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

