Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 274 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.55. 76,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.09. The company has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.