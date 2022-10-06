Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 714 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,446,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,438. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

