Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,891,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,576,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,528. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67.

