Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $782,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

