Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

