Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

