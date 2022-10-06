Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,420,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after buying an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period.

ACWI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.51. 38,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

