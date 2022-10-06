Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 113,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

