Notable (NBL) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Notable (NBL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Notable has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Notable token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Notable has a market capitalization of $550,533.55 and approximately $11,594.00 worth of Notable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Notable Token Profile

Notable was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Notable’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,634,011 tokens. Notable’s official website is www.notablenft.app. Notable’s official Twitter account is @notablenft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Notable

According to CryptoCompare, “Notable (NBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Notable has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Notable is 0.01154648 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,129.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.notablenft.app/.”

