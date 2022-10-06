NuriFootBall (NRFB) Price Hits $0.0329 on Top Exchanges

NuriFootBall (NRFB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, NuriFootBall has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. NuriFootBall has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $653,107.00 worth of NuriFootBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuriFootBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

NuriFootBall Profile

NuriFootBall’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. NuriFootBall’s total supply is 999,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,730,000 tokens. NuriFootBall’s official Twitter account is @nurifootball_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuriFootBall’s official website is www.nurifootball.io. NuriFootBall’s official message board is blog.naver.com/nurifootball2020.

Buying and Selling NuriFootBall

According to CryptoCompare, “NuriFootBall (NRFB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NuriFootBall has a current supply of 999,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NuriFootBall is 0.03441209 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,456.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nurifootball.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuriFootBall directly using U.S. dollars.

