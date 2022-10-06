Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 5.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 4,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 388,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $192,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 566,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

